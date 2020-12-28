Lori Loughlin Released From Prison
"Full House" star Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after serving two months behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal.
Loughlin was released from Dublin Federal Correctional Institute early Monday morning.
She spent nearly two months in the facility.
