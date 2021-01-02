COVID-19 vaccine will be free across country: Harsh Vardhan

On being asked if COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost in Delhi, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Not just in Delhi, it will be free across the country." With an objective to gear up the country for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, dry run began in India on January 2.
Not just in Delhi, Covid-19 vaccine will be free across country: Health Minister
