Can't trust BJP's COVID vaccine, not going to get vaccinated: Akhilesh Yadav

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and chief of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav on January 02 said that he is not going to vaccinate COVID-19 vaccine because he don't trust BJP's vaccine.

He said, "I am not going to get vaccinated for now.

How can I trust BJP's vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine.

We cannot take BJP's vaccine."