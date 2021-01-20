Stage set for Biden inauguration

The stage is all set for the oath taking ceremony of United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama arrived at the US Capitol for Joe Biden's inauguration.

Several leaders from Democrats and Republicans arrived at the US Capitol.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at the West Front of the US Capitol Hill.

Biden will be the 46th president of United States and Kamala Harris will be the first female and first black Vice President.