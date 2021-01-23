President, PM pay homage to Netaji Subhash Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

Leaders paid tributes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary on January 23.

President Kovind and PM Modi paid homage to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi will be in Bengal on Saturday to address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata.

Union HM Amit Shah also paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

January 23 is observed as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary.

Shah, who is on a visit to Assam, paid homage in front of Bose's portrait in Guwahati.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid floral tribute to Bose on his birth anniversary in Cuttack, Odisha.