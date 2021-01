Netaji's 125th birth anniversary: CM Mamata leads massive 'Padyatra' in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a march in Kolkata on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

The march started from Shyam Bazar and went till Kolkata's Red Road.

Mamata Banerjee said that Netaji had foresight to conceptualise a Planning Commission and the Indian National Army before Independence.

Country is celebrating Bose's 125th birth anniversary today