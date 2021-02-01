Dems want Majorie Taylor Greene booted off committees

[NFA] Congressional Democrats on Monday said they would seek to strip conspiracy theory-backing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments over incendiary comments including denying school shootings took place and expressing support for violence.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz said on Monday she would introduce a resolution stripping the newly elected Georgia representative of her seats on the education and budget committees of the House of Representatives if Republican leaders fail to act.

Greene has supported false online claims that school shootings were staged, including the 2012 killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut and the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

She also previously expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy.

CNN reported last week that Greene in online posts before running for office expressed support for executing Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Top House Democrats support the effort to remove her from committees.

A source tells Reuters democratic leaders will give their Republican counterparts an ultimatum this week to either strip Greene of her committee assignments or Democrats will bring the issue to the floor.

Some Democrats want her removed from Congress altogether.

A spokesperson for House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that he was disturbed by Greene's comments and planned to have a conversation with her about them.

There was no immediate comment from his office on Monday.

Asked to comment, Greene's office repeated statements she made last week, that Democrats and the media are targeting her because she is a conservative Republican and supports Donald Trump.