United States Capitol police say that supporters of Donald Trump, who launched the deadly attack on the Capitol last month, have indicated their wish to 'blow up' the building, and possibly during a coming address by President Joe Biden.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman called for continued high security around the building.

"We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol, and kill as many members as possible, with a direct nexus to the State of the Union." While a date has not yet been set for this year's State of the Union, it typically happens early in the year.

Has been on unprecedented security since last month's attack - including fences topped with razor wire and checkpoints manned by the National Guard.

About 5,000 troops are expected to stay through mid-March.