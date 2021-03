Giriraj Singh, UP Health Minister receive 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Sadar Hospital in Begusarai on March 05.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh also took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at govt hospital.

He also received the COVID-19 vaccine record card.

The second phase of vaccination campaign began on March 01.