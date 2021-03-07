WB polls: PM Modi to address public rally in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule.

The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.

According to party sources, many folk artists have been invited to perform at the event.

The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27.

The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.