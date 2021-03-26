PM Modi gives Gandhi Peace Prize to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter

Sheikh Rehana, the younger daughter of Bangladesh's Father of Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman received Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 which has been conferred upon him posthumously.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the award to Sheikh Rehana in Dhaka on March 26.

PM Modi wore a 'Mujib Jacket' as he paid tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a programme.

While speaking at the National Day programme as its Guest of Honour, PM Modi said, "It is a matter of pride for Indians that we got the opportunity to honour Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with Gandhi Peace Prize."