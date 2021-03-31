Vigo County will downgrade mask mandate to advisory - here's what that means

(WTHI) - Officials in Vigo County have elected to move forward with downgrading the mask mandate.

Vigo county will move to a mask advisory, like the state next tuesday.

Health commissioner doctor darren brucken wrote an open letter.

In it..

He said people will make their own decisions on taking precautions..

He says people shouldn't be harshly judged for doing what's best for them.

Officials continue to say wearing them is a good idea... but they aren't requiring it after the advisory starts next tuesday.

The vigo county health administrator says everyone has played a role in getting to this point.

We're almost where we need to be.

We are trending in the right director.

Gosh, compared to august..

Or october, november, december, we're in a good place..

We'd like to continue that a little longer.

They say it's crucial that all vigo county residents get the vaccine to continue the momentum.

Health officials say unvaccinated individuals make up the positive cases in emergency rooms.