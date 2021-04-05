Bombay HC orders CBI probe into charges made by Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh| Oneindia News

The Bombay High Court today ordered the CBI to carry out a preliminary probe within 15 days into former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh's allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In a relief to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court has stayed the probe in the alleged corruption case involving 24 acres of government land.

India witnessed the biggest ever Covid single-day spike of over 1 Lakh cases.

Union home minister Amit Shah reached Chhattisgarh on Monday following Saturday’s Maoist attack in the state’s Bastar region Veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan will campaign for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress during the ongoing Assembly election.

