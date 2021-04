Delhi lockdown extended to next Monday till 5 am

As the number of cases are continue increasing in national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 25 announced that the lockdown will continue for 6 more days.

"We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi.

The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am," CM Kejriwal said.

Delhi has reported 24,103 COVID cases, 357 deaths and 22,695 recoveries on April 24.