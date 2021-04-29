'No vaccines in Delhi': Satyendar Jain ahead of 3rd phase of COVID vaccination drive

On being asked about inoculation of people above 18 years of age from May 01, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on April 29 informed that as of now, the Delhi government don't have vaccines and have made requests to the company regarding vaccines.

"We don't have vaccines as of now.

We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," Delhi Health Minister informed mediapersons.

From May 01, the third phase of India's COVID vaccination drive will begin for all citizens of 18 years of age and above to get vaccines.