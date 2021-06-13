EU needs to show ‘a bit of respect’ to UK, Raab says as Brexit row deepens

The European Union has acted in an “offensive” way by repeatedly refusing to treat Northern Ireland as part of the UK, Dominic Raab has claimed.The Foreign Secretary deepened the rift with Brussels over the trading arrangements which apply to Northern Ireland under the Brexit deal, accusing EU figures of showing a lack of respect to the UK.His comments came after Emmanuel Macron reportedly suggested Northern Ireland was not part of the UK during his talks with Boris Johnson in the margins of the G7 summit.