Gareth Southgate understands the reaction of fans after draw with Scotland

Gareth Southgate accepts any criticism for England’s frustrating Euro 2020 draw against oldest rivals Scotland but urged fans to stick with players after boos greeted the final whistle.Having impressively beaten World Cup semi-final foes Croatia on Sunday, the Three Lions knew they would progress to the knockout phase with a game to spare by winning Friday’s auld enemy showdown.But lacklustre England fell well short of expectations against the wounded Scots, with John Stones’ early header off the woodwork the best they could muster in a 0-0 draw at a partially filled Wembley.