Members of the Team GB sailing team check in as they arrive at Heathrow Terminal 5 before they depart London for the Tokyo Olympics.The games were postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but are now taking place this summer.
First Team GB athletes head to Tokyo
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIODuration: 01:16s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Former Olympian reflects on 1980 boycott
41 Action News
More coverage
Weightlifter from New Zealand to become first transgender athlete to compete at Olympics
Hubbard is among five athletes confirmed on New Zealand's weightlifting team for the Tokyo Games. She will also be the oldest..
FOX 4 Now Florida
Suni Lee outscores gymnastics queen Simone Biles at U.S. Olympic team trials
The U.S. Olympic team trials for women's gymnastics took place this weekend in St. Louis, and spoiler alert: gymnastics goddess..
Mashable