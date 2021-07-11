NYC Fans Gather For Euro Final; Italy Wins On Penalty Kicks

Sunday was a big day for soccer fans as Italy and England went down to the wire in the final match of Euro 2020.
For New Yorkers at local watch parties, there was no shortage of excitement; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
The contrasting emotions of England and Italy fans after the Azzurri won a penalty shoutout in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
Football fans in a London pub erupted in joy as England striker Harry Kane scored a penalty to put England ahead in their Euro 2020..