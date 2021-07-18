Boris Johnson escapes need to quarantine after meeting with Sajid Javid

Boris Johnson has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, but will not be self-isolating, Downing Street has said.Instead, the Prime Minister will be taking part in a daily contact testing pilot which allows him to continue to work from Downing Street.The announcement follows the disclosure on Saturday that Health Secretary Sajid Javid had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus.