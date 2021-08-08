Tokyo 2020 round-up: Jason Kenny and Lauren Price end Olympics in golden glory

History-maker Jason Kenny and Lauren Price made it a glittering finale to a golden Tokyo Olympics for Team GB by capturing cycling and boxing titles on Sunday.Kenny, 33, became the first Briton to win seven Olympic gold medals with victory in the men’s keirin final in Izu.And Price then took Great Britain’s gold medal tally to 22 when she beat Chinese opponent Li Qian after a dominant display in the women’s middleweight final at Kokugikan Arena.It was Team GB’s 65th medal of the Games, matching the total at London 2012 and just two behind the record set in Rio five years ago.