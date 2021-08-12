Thursday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: ET, ELAN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Monday, Energy Transfer's Executive Chairman, Kelcy L.
Warren, made a $9.99M purchase of ET, buying 1,089,828 shares at a cost of $9.17 each.
Warren was up about 4.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ET trading as high as $9.58 in trading on Thursday.
Energy Transfer is trading off about 0.5% on the day Thursday.
This buy marks the first one filed by Warren in the past year.
And at Elanco Animal Health, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by President, CEO & Director Jeffrey N.
Simmons who bought 16,850 shares for a cost of $29.70 each, for a total investment of $500,445.
Elanco Animal Health is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday.
Bargain hunters are able to buy ELAN even cheaper than Simmons did, with the stock trading as low as $29.10 in trading on Thursday -- that's 2.0% under Simmons's purchase price.
