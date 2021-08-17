India announced new e-visa amid Afghan crisis | Oneindia News

India announced a new category of e-visas to fast-track applications of Afghans for entry into India from Afghanistan, which has plunged into crisis after the Taliban seized power.
Taliban on Tuesday announced it government that will rule Afghanistan. After 20 years the group is back at the reigns of the..