India to face Pakistan in T20 World Cup | Oneindia News

India announced a new category of e-visas to fast-track applications of Afghans for entry into India from Afghanistan, which has plunged into crisis after the Taliban seized power.
#IndiavsPakistan #WT20Cup #Dubai
India announced a new category of e-visas to fast-track applications of Afghans for entry into India from Afghanistan, which has plunged into crisis after the Taliban seized power.
#IndiavsPakistan #WT20Cup #Dubai
We will discuss about the top moments of the Indian cricket in last 20 years, from winning the World Cup in 2011, to winning the..
Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri will step down after the ICC T20 World Cup to be held later this year. Shastri was..