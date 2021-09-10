Pfizer to seek approval soon for COVID vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds
Pfizer to seek approval soon for COVID vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds

Children under the age of 12 are not eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 – but that may soon change.

Top executives at Pfizer say the drugmaker is set to seek approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.