Covid-19 Update India: 9,216 fresh cases reported in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India on Friday reported 9,216 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country to 3,46,15,757.

According to the health ministry data, the active cases in the country have now risen to 99,976.

