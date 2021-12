Covid-19 Update India: 2,796 deaths reported after Bihar’s reconciliation exercise| Oneindia News

India reported a steep jump in daily deaths due to the Covid-19 on Sunday.

2,796 fatalities were reported as Bihar carried out a reconciliation exercise of its Covid-19 data, which pushed the total fatalities due to the virus in the country to 4,73,326.

