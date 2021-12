Covid-19 Update India: 5,326 fresh cases reported in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India on Tuesday reported 5,326 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the active cases in the country to 79,097.

According to the Union Health Ministry data 453 deaths were reported in the country taking the total death toll to 4,78,007.

