Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away | OneIndia News

Legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar died after a 25 day battle against Covid-19 in Breach Candy Hospital today.

Her demise leaves an irreplaceable void in the music industry.

We offer her a humble tribute.

