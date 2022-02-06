Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away, celebrities pay tribute | OneIndia News
Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar after she passes away due to Covid-19 in Breach Candy Hospital.

