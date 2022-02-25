Over $1.3 Billion Withdrawn From Russian Banks Following Invasion of Ukraine

'Newsweek' reports that Russian individuals and businesses withdrew roughly $1.3 billion from their bank accounts shortly after Russia invaded the Ukraine on Feb.

24.

According to the Bank of Russia, this is the largest demand for cash by Russians since the end of March 2020 in the early days of the pandemic.

The act of war has drawn severe criticism from most of the world's military powers.

'Newsweek' reports that at least 137 Ukrainians have died, including civilians and children, since the invasion began.

Hundreds of others have been injured.

Fighting has been reported in multiple cities across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.

On February 25, Ukraine's interior ministry warned that Kyiv is expected to face an onslaught of Russian tanks later in the day.

According to a government adviser, the city of over 3 million people is being bombarded by Russian "cruise and ballistic missiles.".

'The Financial Times' reports that a third round of European Union sanctions will freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The United Nation's refugee agency estimates that 100,000 Ukrainians have already fled the nation, instilling fears of a renewed refugee crisis in Europe.

The agency warned that the number of refugees fleeing from the Ukraine could increase to 5 million if the war is allowed to continue.