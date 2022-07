Tom Tugendhat eliminated from Tory leadership race

Tom Tugendhat is eliminated from the Conservative Party leadership contest after the latest ballot.

Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss go through to the fourth ballot which takes place on Tuesday.

Report by Jonesia.

