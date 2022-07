It’s Truss v Sunak - what do you need to know?

Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will become Britain’s next prime minister.

One of them will soon move into Number 10, depending on what 160,000 Conservative party members decide over the coming weeks.

Report by Burnsla.

