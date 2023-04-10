China Escalates Military Exercises Against Taiwan After McCarthy-Tsai Meeting

China Escalates Military Exercises , Against Taiwan After McCarthy-Tsai Meeting.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week as part of her multi-day trip through Central and North America.

At the time, China said that if Tsai followed through with meeting McCarthy, it would view the act as "another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, harms China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.".

On April 10, China said it has successfully completed three days of drills and is "ready to fight.".

'The Hill' reports that according to Chinese state television, , “multiple types of units carried out simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan island and the surrounding sea areas, and continue to maintain an offensive posture around the island.”.

The drills simulated sealing off the self-governed island.

The theater’s troops are ready to fight at all times and can fight at any time to resolutely smash any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ and foreign interference attempts, China's military, via Associated Press.

'The Hill' reports that on April 8, Rep.

Mike Gallagher warned that the U.S. should take China's threats seriously.

We need to be moving heaven and earth to enhance our deterrence and denial posture, so that [Chinese President] Xi Jinping concludes that he just can’t do it, Rep.

Mike Gallagher, via 'The Hill'.

China also conducted military drills last year following former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.