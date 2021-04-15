Biden Faces Resistance On Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan – OpEd

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday of a complete withdrawal of United States from Afghanistan by 11^th September this year. The announcement aims at closing the longest war of the United States.
However, many analysts, even within the US, remain skeptical of sustainable peace in Afghanistan, which has reduced to...
