HOPKINS CO 3RD DEATH

Hopkins county continues to see a rise in coronavirus numbers..

The count is now at 28 confirmed cases..

With three total deaths..

The latest being announced wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky governor andy beshear took aim at dawson springs..

For an occurrence that likely led to the spread of coronavirus.

Governor beshear requested on march 11th..

That all churches cancel services do to covi?19.

However..

A church in dawson springs ignored the governors warning..

Held a revival in hopkins county on march 15th 16th featuring a preacher from texas..

And after the event..

Multiple people complained of being sick.

According to a social media post by that church..

They cited?those who were sick did not have coronavirus..

They just had the flu?

Governor beshear went on to say according to several people interviewed..

They were encouraged*not to sel?

Quarantine and to*still come to church...*and that they did not practice social distancing at the revival?

2 of the 3 deaths in hopkins county have been linked to this event..

As well as other confirmed coronavirus cases across the tristate.

Governor beshear has banned travel to other states..

Provided a 10 step plan to prevent the spread of covi?19..

And has said countless times to stay healthy at home.

We have the power to help stop the spread of this virus..

Let start acting on it.

