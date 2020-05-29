Global  

Protesters Gather Outside Barclays Center Over George Floyd's Death

A large crowd gathered outside the Barclays Center for a protest over the death of George Floyd; Jim Smith reports from Chopper 2.

'I Can't Breathe!' people chant in downtown Phoenix in protest of George Floyd's death

Protesters marched and chanted "I can't breathe!" in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, May 28, 2020, to...
azcentral.com - Published

Phoenix march to protest George Floyd death ends with clash

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds rallied in downtown Phoenix to demonstrate against the death of George...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •azcentral.comNPR



News12CT

News12CT BREAKING: Clashes erupt between protesters and police at massive Barclays Center rally calling for justice in death… https://t.co/eomLRKNING 2 minutes ago

News12HV

News12HV BREAKING: Clashes erupt between protesters and police at massive Barclays Center rally calling for justice in death… https://t.co/7FQqQC0wcB 3 minutes ago

News12WC

News12WC BREAKING: Clashes erupt between protesters and police at massive Barclays Center rally calling for justice in death… https://t.co/s3RXzCyINd 3 minutes ago

ajagbeadewole

Ngozulu Matondo 🇩🇴🕉️ RT @GREGORYABUTLER: Protesters Gather Outside Barclays Center Over George Floyd's Death https://t.co/S3sJwQpmUI 11 minutes ago

GREGORYABUTLER

Gregory A. Butler Protesters Gather Outside Barclays Center Over George Floyd's Death https://t.co/S3sJwQpmUI 19 minutes ago

dhinds819

Kymani RT @ivan8848: Protesters Gather Outside Barclays Center In New York City Over George Floyd's Death #GeorgeFloyddeath https://t.co/UgYmMQCdNW 23 minutes ago

ivan8848

ivan Protesters Gather Outside Barclays Center In New York City Over George Floyd's Death #GeorgeFloyddeath https://t.co/UgYmMQCdNW 41 minutes ago


KCPD Capt. David Jackson addresses George Floyd protest in KCMO [Video]

KCPD Capt. David Jackson addresses George Floyd protest in KCMO

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Capt. David Jackson addressed the "passionate" protest around 6:45 p.m. on Friday near the Country Club Plaza regarding the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:11Published
Protesters Calling For Justice In Oak Park [Video]

Protesters Calling For Justice In Oak Park

Black Lives Matter activists are gathering in Oak Park to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after he was detained by police earlier this week.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:35Published