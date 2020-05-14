COVID-19: India far from peak, says ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on June 02 said that the COVID-19 spread in the country is far away from the peak right now.

"Instead of the use of the word 'community transmission', we need to understand the extent of the spread of the disease.

We are far from the peak.

Our measures to curtail the disease are effective.

India has been very good in the reduction in mortality," said Nivedita Gupta, a senior scientist at ICMR, in a joint press conference with Health Ministry in New Delhi.