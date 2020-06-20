Geoffrey Berman Steps Down After Being Told He Was Fired
The U.S. Attorney who has overseen investigations of President Donald Trump's associates has stepped down after being told he was fired.
I'm not involved' -Trump on the firing of top Manhattan prosecutorU.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday when asked by a reporter about the firing of Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said "I'm not involved."
Barr says Trump fired U.S. Attorney who refused to resignU.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Saturday that President Donald Trump had fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan whose office is investigating Trump's..