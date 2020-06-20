The U.S. Attorney who has overseen investigations of President Donald Trump's associates has stepped down after being told he was fired.

Geoffrey Berman Steps Down After Being Told He Was Fired

Attorney General *Bill Barr* announced in a statement Friday night that U.S. Attorney for the...

(CNN)Geoffrey Berman, the powerful US attorney for the Southern District of New York who has been...

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday fired the top federal prosecutor in New York, a day...