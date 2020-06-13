Global  

UP Police arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's accomplice in Kanpur
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published
UP Police arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's accomplice in Kanpur

UP Police arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's accomplice in Kanpur

UP Police have arrested Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Kalyanpur area.

Agnihotri was arrested following an encounter last night.

Daya Shankar Agnihotri said, "He(Vikas Dubey) received a phone call from police station before the police came to arrest him.

Following this, he called around 25-30 people.

He fired bullets on police personnel.

I was locked inside the house at the time of encounter therefore saw nothing." On July 03, at least 8 police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in Kanpur's Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

