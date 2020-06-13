UP Police arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's accomplice in Kanpur

UP Police have arrested Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Kalyanpur area.
Agnihotri was arrested following an encounter last night.
Daya Shankar Agnihotri said, "He(Vikas Dubey) received a phone call from police station before the police came to arrest him.
Following this, he called around 25-30 people.
He fired bullets on police personnel.
I was locked inside the house at the time of encounter therefore saw nothing." On July 03, at least 8 police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in Kanpur's Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.
Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 2 criminals from Gonda after receiving bomb blast thereat message. Arrested were identified as Sudesh Gowda and Manish. According to the police, they were planning bomb blast 50 locations in UP. "We received a message in which bomb blast threat was written. We have arrested 2 people in the matter," said Gonda SP Raj Karan Nayyar.
Uttar Pradesh Police made interesting developments in the fake teacher case where a woman named Anamika Shukla had withdrew salary of Rs 1 crore over a period of 13 months by showing to work as a teacher at 25 different schools simultaneously. Police has now arrested a woman named Anita Devi from Mainpuri, from where Shukla hails, over charges of working under the name of Anamika Shukla using forged documents, informed Alok Priyadarshi, Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar.
Inspector General of Kanpur Mohit Agarwal, informing about Kanpur encounter case on July 04 said a reward of Rs 50,000 on Vikas Dubey has been announced. "Kanpur officers are continuously searching for the accused to arrest them. A bounty of Rs 50,000 has been announced on Vikas Dubey. Our teams are constantly investigating about the matter," said IG Kanpur. "Villagers have told police that he (Vikas Dubey) built the house on a piece of illegally occupied land and was carrying out criminal activities there. Vikas Dubey's listed bank accounts will also be seized," he further added. Kanpur district administration on July 04 demolished the house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. He is the main accused in Kanpur encounter case. Dubey is responsible for killing of eight police personnel when they went to arrest him in Kanpur's Bikaru.
Eight policemen were killed while raiding house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Bikaru village of Kanpur on July 03. Later during search operation, two criminals were also neutralised by cops. Kanpur..