Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada'
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 35:33s - Published
'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada'

'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian culture.

He compared the precautions to be taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic to the 'maryada' supposedly personified by the Hindu god.

Watch the video for his full speech.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Bhoomi Pujan: 'India has sent out message that matters can be resolved peacefully': CM Yogi [Video]

Bhoomi Pujan: 'India has sent out message that matters can be resolved peacefully': CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya while addressing the gathering said that India's democratic values has shown the world that how can matters be resolved peacefully. He said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published

Wait of centuries has ended: Modi after Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan'

 Beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram”, the Prime Minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for “Ram Lalla”, the infant Ram, who..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi unveils plaque, postage stamp to commemorate Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

 To mark the foundation stone-laying occasion of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the plaque of the temple and a..
IndiaTimes

Rama Rama Hindu deity

With 40 kg silver brick, PM Modi inaugurates Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to set the construction of the grand Ram temple in motion.
DNA

People of Indian heritage raise saffron flags, celebrate Ayodhya's 'bhoomi pujan' in Washington

 Celebrating the 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, people of Indian heritage from in and around Washington DC..
IndiaTimes
For generations, this Muslim family in Ayodhya making 'Khadaus' for Hindu saints [Video]

For generations, this Muslim family in Ayodhya making 'Khadaus' for Hindu saints

A Muslim family-based in Ayodhya has been making 'Khadaus' (wooden footwear) for Hindu saints for several generations, which is also their primary source of income. Mohd. Azam said he is the fifth generation in his family who has carried forward the tradition. "I make Khadaus, which are used by Hindu saints, for a living. These are also worshipped by many people. I am the fifth generation in my family who is making this, and carrying forward the tradition which was started by my ancestors," he told. Khadau possesses a great significance in the Hindu religion, in particular. In the epic mythology Ramayana, Bharat, Lord Ram's younger brother, placed 'Khadaus' of Rama on the throne as a symbol of the latter's authority over the kingdom. It is thus an object of worship for many, even today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published
PM Modi to plant divine tree 'Parijaat' during Ram temple bhoomi pujan: Mahant Rajkumar Das [Video]

PM Modi to plant divine tree 'Parijaat' during Ram temple bhoomi pujan: Mahant Rajkumar Das

Just one day prior, the zeal of Ram Temple's foundation laying ceremony is on its peak in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The city is echoing the chants of lord Rama and illuminated with mesmerizing lights. Religious leader Mahant Rajkumar Das briefed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule for the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple on August 05. He said, "'Parijaat' is considered as a divine tree, therefore, PM Modi will plant the tree," "PM will go to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he'll take part in pooja of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He'll then plant a Parijat sapling and subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

WH Smith to slash up to 1,500 jobs amid ‘slow’ Covid-19 recovery [Video]

WH Smith to slash up to 1,500 jobs amid ‘slow’ Covid-19 recovery

WH Smith is planning to cut up to 1,500 jobs as bosses said its recovery fromthe Covid-19 lockdown has been “slow”. The retailer said it is starting toconsult with staff over plans that could see as many as 1,500 of them losingtheir roles.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding' [Video]

Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding'

Sean Penn has confirmed reports he tied the knot for the third time in a COVID wedding, revealing the ceremony was conducted over video conferencing app Zoom.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Speaking on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "It is appropriate if less number of people have been invited there (in Ayodhya), in the wake of COVID-19. Today official function is being held but there is no ban on anyone's visit to Ayodhya. We'll go there later again." Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya is held on August 5.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Coronavirus: Three Sunderland pubs shut after drinker has 'big night out' while awaiting Covid test results

 'It's stupid behaviour, he has put lives at risk'
Independent

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya [Video]

Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Swami Chidanand Maharaj are among all the invitees present at the 'bhoomi pujan'. Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidananda Saraswati said, "This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'." "It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one-'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added. Adding to it, the Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara, Swami Avdheshanand Giri said, "The entire world has its eyes set on India. This is a historic day to send out a message of harmony."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Today is new beginning of new India: Mohan Bhagwat in Ayodhya

 Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said, "Our country believes in 'Vasudev Kutubhkam' i.e. World is One Family. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a..
IndiaTimes

Hinduism Hinduism Religion and way of life

Watch: PM Modi's 'sashtang pranam', worship at Ram's idol | Ayodhya temple [Video]

Watch: PM Modi's 'sashtang pranam', worship at Ram's idol | Ayodhya temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the 'Ram Lalla' idol in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He performed a 'sashtang pranam' or prostration before the idol. He, then, proceeded to ascend the steps to the idol and offered flowers and other items at the feet of the deity. The 'Ram Lalla' idol refers to the child deity installed at what is believed to be the birthplace of Hindu god Ram. PM Modi is in the temple town to perform the foundation-laying of a new Ram temple.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:00Published
India: Modi to lay Ayodhya temple foundation to push Hindu agenda [Video]

India: Modi to lay Ayodhya temple foundation to push Hindu agenda

Hindu nationalist leader to launch construction of controversial temple amid fears India is losing its secularism.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian PM Modi to lead temple construction ceremony

 Building of the Ayodhya temple will begin after a decades-long legal fight between Hindus and Muslims.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Grand temple will be built in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla who lived in tent for years: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) performed the ground-breaking ceremony...
Zee News - Published

Ram temple bhoomi poojan live updates | PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, 28 years...
Hindu - Published

Back in Ayodhya after 29 years, PM Modi to lay first Ram temple brick today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ as part of 15-minute rituals to formally...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bhoomi Pujan: 'There is wave of satisfaction across country', says Mohan Bhagwat [Video]

Bhoomi Pujan: 'There is wave of satisfaction across country', says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan remembered the people who could not make it to the ceremony. Mohan Bhagwat said, "So many people had sacrificed, they..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti offered prayers and laid..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published
Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News [Video]

Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti, left by special..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published