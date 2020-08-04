'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian culture.

He compared the precautions to be taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic to the 'maryada' supposedly personified by the Hindu god.

