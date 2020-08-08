Air India Plane Crash- Co-pilot Akhilesh Mathura

Kerala plane crash | 'Precise cause...': Minister says black boxes hold key



A day after shocking plane crash in Kerala, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid a visit. Hardeep Puri visited the spot of the plane crash in Kozhikode and said that the black boxes have been retrieved and will help find cause. Puri also tweeted against 'speculative observations' on the tragedy. An Air India Express plane overshot the runway on August 7. The plane fell into a valley where it split into two pieces. At least 18 people, including the pilots, were killed. There were 190 people aboard the aircraft. It was bringing back Indians stranded in Dubai due to Covid-19. "We visited site of crash; two black boxes found. Cause of tragedy will be known by analysing black boxes. Hearts have gone out to those who lost their lives. On behalf of ministry, Air India, we announced interim relief. Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said.

