Air India Plane Crash- Co-pilot Akhilesh Mathura
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:51s - Published
0
Air India Flag-carrier airline of India

Kerala plane crash | 'Precise cause...': Minister says black boxes hold key [Video]

Kerala plane crash | 'Precise cause...': Minister says black boxes hold key

A day after shocking plane crash in Kerala, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid a visit. Hardeep Puri visited the spot of the plane crash in Kozhikode and said that the black boxes have been retrieved and will help find cause. Puri also tweeted against 'speculative observations' on the tragedy. An Air India Express plane overshot the runway on August 7. The plane fell into a valley where it split into two pieces. At least 18 people, including the pilots, were killed. There were 190 people aboard the aircraft. It was bringing back Indians stranded in Dubai due to Covid-19. "We visited site of crash; two black boxes found. Cause of tragedy will be known by analysing black boxes. Hearts have gone out to those who lost their lives. On behalf of ministry, Air India, we announced interim relief. Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:07Published

Kerala Plane Crash: Air India puts up 'black' logo to mourn Kozhikode tragedy, express solidarity with victims

 Air India turned its logo 'black' on social media, to mourn Kozhikode tragedy and express solidarity with the victims of Kerala plane crash. Air India's official..
DNA

Kerala Plane Crash: Air India flight's black box recovered from Kozhikode crash site; probe underway

 Digital Flight Data Recorder & Cockpit Voice Recorder of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations.
DNA

Kerala plane crash: 'Black boxes' from Air India jet found

 The Air India plane skidded off the runway and broke apart during bad weather in Kerala state.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar [Video]

Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar

Air India Express employees paid tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar in Delhi. Akhilesh lost his life with 17 others in Kozhikode plane crash. The body of the deceased was brought to Delhi from..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published
Kozhikode Crash- Tribute To Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar- [Video]

Kozhikode Crash- Tribute To Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar-

Kozhikode Crash- Tribute To Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar-

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published
Kozhikode plane crash: Mortal remains of co-pilot reach native place [Video]

Kozhikode plane crash: Mortal remains of co-pilot reach native place

Mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar reached his native place in Mathura on August 09. Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in the flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode in Kerala on August 07. 18..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published