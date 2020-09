Human-Caused El Dorado Fire Scorches More Than 7,000 Acres Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:56s - Published 5 minutes ago Human-Caused El Dorado Fire Scorches More Than 7,000 Acres Firefighters on Sunday continued to battle intense flames in the Yucaipa area as a 7,050-acre brush fire continues to burn amid extreme weather conditions. Laurie Perez reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kenneth madsen Q. El Dorado Fire Grows As Investigators Believe It Is Human Caused https://t.co/L8Uf1U48fe via @YouTube 1 hour ago Irene Conforti Green People at a gender reveal party used a pyrotechnic device causing the El Dorado Fire. An example of a preventable h… https://t.co/vpol26SSqz 2 hours ago Ron Luikaart El Dorado Fire Grows As Investigators Believe It Is Human Caused https://t.co/wSiUYf9odz via @YouTube 2 hours ago Kristina Revay Another tragic CA fire caused by human stupidity. CA needs serious criminal and civil penalties for firestarters!… https://t.co/iBpk0JWMAl 2 hours ago shadow RT @RedlandsNews: #ElDoradoFire update as of 5:00 p.m.: - 3,010-acre wildfire in #Yucaipa is 5% contained - Fire was “human caused” and is… 2 hours ago Jim Shu El Dorado Fire Grows As Investigators Believe It Is Human Caused https://t.co/zmCYiRaeX3 via @YouTube 3 hours ago CrowdSource News El Dorado Fire Grows As Investigators Believe It Is Human Caused https://t.co/RRN1WMttqP 4 hours ago Ron RT @RABBITISH1: ‘Human caused’ El Dorado fire grows to 3,010 acres; 300-foot flames reported by firefighters – Redlands Daily Facts https:/… 5 hours ago