Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruth Bader Ginsburg reflects on being 'notorious' in first appearance since cancer treatment

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg reflects on being 'notorious' in first appearance since cancer treatment

Ruth Bader Ginsburg reflects on being 'notorious' in first appearance since cancer treatment

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's amazed people want to take pictures with her.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War [Video]

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:20Published
New Yorkers, Political Luminaries From Both Sides Of Aisle React To Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

New Yorkers, Political Luminaries From Both Sides Of Aisle React To Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ginsburg is being remembered as an icon and inspirational figure in New York City, her hometown.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:23Published
Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The US presidential candidates have both paid tribute to the Supreme Court’sveteran judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died following complications withcancer aged 87. She was best known for her liberal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published