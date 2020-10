Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:59s - Published 2 minutes ago

Stocks drop after President Trump and First Lady test positive for coronavirus.

POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

THENEWS SENT STOCK FUTURESTUMBLING... YOU CAN SEE HERE..DOW FUTURES FELL MORE THAN 300POINTS AFTER THE PRESIDENTMADE THE ANNOUNCEMENTOVERNIGHT.

THE NASDAQ AND SAND P 500 ALSO DROPPEDRIGHT NOW WE'RE LEARNING MOREABOUT HOW THE COUPLE IS DOING.FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP SENTOUT A TWEET SAYING THEY AREQUOTE FEELING GOOD AFTERTESTING POSITIVE AND SHE HASPOSTPONED ALL UPCOMINGENGAGEMENTS.

SHE ADDED..PLEASE BE SURE YOU ARE STAYINGSAFE.

A SENIOR ADMINISTRATIONOFFICIAL SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMPWILL WORK FROM THE WHITE HOUSERESIDENCE BUT WOULD NOTCONFIRM IF THE PRESIDENT ISSYMPTOMATIC.

THE PRESIDENT WASEXPECTED TO HEAD TO FLORIDATODAY FOR A RALLY IN THEORLANDO AREA..

THAT ISCANCELLED ALONG AN EVENT INWASHINGTON TOD