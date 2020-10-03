Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed Hospital during President's COVID recovery

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed Hospital during President's COVID recovery

Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed Hospital during President's COVID recovery

President Trump supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed hospital on Sunday night (October 4) where he is battling COVID-19.

President Trump supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed hospital on Sunday night (October 4) where he is battling COVID-19.

Crowds waved flags and held aloft banners proclaiming Donald Trump the ''best president in U.S. history''.

There were also prayers in the U.S. and around the world for his health.

The President is being treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the leader of the free world said he is ''feeling great'' after receiving experimental medication at the military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, just northwest of Washington, D.C.

Trump then made a brief appearance in an SUV on Sunday afternoon while waving at his supporters who had gathered outside the hospital wishing the president for a successful recovery.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'This is insanity': Doctors slam Trump's drive to greet supporters outside Walter Reed hospital

Trump has released a series of videos over the weekend to try to reassure voters that he is...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •SBS


Donald Trump briefly leaves hospital

US President Donald Trump has driven past supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. Doctors say his...
SBS - Published

'I am feeling well!': President Trump emerges to tweet to his followers amid conflicting reports about his coronavirus diagnosis

The president tweeted from Walter Reed Hospital while questions lingered about his COVID-19 diagnosis...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

Wild_Pill_

Wild Pill RT @LVNancy: All over America, people are gathering in prayer for @POTUS recovery outside Walter Reed, #MAGADragTheInterstate And at Tr… 4 minutes ago

JimmyKranki

lordKier RT @Telegraph: 🏥 Trump supporters flock to Walter Reed hospital to give the President their best wishes https://t.co/zy9pEI7AyN 10 minutes ago

Brn2Wander1

Brn2Wander ****** TEXT TRUMP to 88022 RT @steven_l_cox: FreedomWorks & other activists hosted a “Get Well Soon Mr. President” prayer rally outside the gates of Walter Reed Natio… 20 minutes ago

king_bjnellis

B King RT @AmyKremer: President Trump knows he is loved by supporters across the country. This makes my heart smile.❤️ https://t.co/Ic7VBmwBTF 57 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump treated in hospital: US President criticized for leaving hospital to greet supporters [Video]

Trump treated in hospital: US President criticized for leaving hospital to greet supporters

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 02:25Published
Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment [Video]

Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment

A doctor at Walter Reed Military Medical Centre, where the US president is being treated, said the move was "insanity".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:25Published
Trump announces 'surprise visit' to 'great patriots' [Video]

Trump announces 'surprise visit' to 'great patriots'

President Donald Trump has said he "learnt a lot about COVID", as he announced his "little surprise visit" to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:15Published