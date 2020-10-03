Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed Hospital during President's COVID recovery

President Trump supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed hospital on Sunday night (October 4) where he is battling COVID-19.

President Trump supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed hospital on Sunday night (October 4) where he is battling COVID-19.

Crowds waved flags and held aloft banners proclaiming Donald Trump the ''best president in U.S. history''.

There were also prayers in the U.S. and around the world for his health.

The President is being treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the leader of the free world said he is ''feeling great'' after receiving experimental medication at the military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, just northwest of Washington, D.C.

Trump then made a brief appearance in an SUV on Sunday afternoon while waving at his supporters who had gathered outside the hospital wishing the president for a successful recovery.