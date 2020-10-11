Global  
 

UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
The UK wants an EU trade deal like the bloc’s pact with Canada, but talks have stalled before the UK’s final divorce.


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like? [Video]

Boris Johnson has told the country it is time to “get ready” for an “Australiasolution” to the post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. But whatdoes the Prime Minister mean by an ‘Australia solution’?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Brexit Countdown: 75 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

UK credit rating downgraded by Moody's amid growth concerns

 Ratings agency cites weakening economy, Brexit woes and coronavirus shocks The ratings agency Moody’s lowered the United Kingdom’s sovereign debt rating by..
WorldNews
EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments [Video]

EU leaders have committed to continuing negotiations on a post-Brexit dealwith the UK despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling a halt to talks withBrussels on a free trade agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit ‘trade talks are over’: UK sees no point in more negotiations unless EU changes its stance

 The UK sees no point in continuing trade talks with the EU unless it “fundamentally changes” its position, a spokesman for Britain’s PM Boris Johnson has..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Covid: Manchester leaders 'ready to meet' PM over restrictions

 Boris Johnson says he may impose extra restrictions if an agreement cannot be reached with local officials.
BBC News
Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again [Video]

Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again aftersuggesting parents and children who live apart may face restrictions if one oftheir areas goes into heightened controls. The Prime Minister told a fatherliving in a different county to his son “there may be restrictions”, despiteall levels of the local Covid-19 measures giving an exemption for parents tosee their children.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Coronavirus briefing: All you need to know [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a coronavirus briefing at 10 DowningStreet. Here's all you need to know.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel talk Brexit as deal deadline looms

Boris Johnson held telephone talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the countdown to a Brexit...
Belfast Telegraph


Johnson: ‘No fear’ over prospect of failing to reach trade deal with EU

Boris Johnson told ministers that failing to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union...
Belfast Telegraph

PM to decide on Brexit ‘next steps’ following summit as deal deadline approaches

Boris Johnson will decide whether to walk away or continue with Brexit negotiations after this...
Belfast Telegraph


PM: Britain should prepare for no-deal Brexit [Video]

Boris Johnson says businesses should prepare for a no-deal Brexit with the EU saying it won't accept a deal at any price.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
PM: We should go for an 'Australia solution' [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused the EU of abandoning a free-trade deal, and said the UK should now "go for the Australia solution" with "high-hearts confidence". Report by Blairm. Like us on..

Credit: ODN
PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned it was time to "get ready" for an Australian style Brexit deal unless there was a "fundamental change in approach" from the EU. Report by Blairm. Like us on..

Credit: ODN