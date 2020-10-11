UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson

The UK wants an EU trade deal like the bloc’s pact with Canada, but talks have stalled before the UK’s final divorce.

Coronavirus briefing: All you need to know Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a coronavirus briefing at 10 DowningStreet. Here's all you need to know.

Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again aftersuggesting parents and children who live apart may face restrictions if one oftheir areas goes into heightened controls. The Prime Minister told a fatherliving in a different county to his son “there may be restrictions”, despiteall levels of the local Covid-19 measures giving an exemption for parents tosee their children.

Boris Johnson says he may impose extra restrictions if an agreement cannot be reached with local officials.

The UK sees no point in continuing trade talks with the EU unless it “fundamentally changes” its position, a spokesman for Britain’s PM Boris Johnson has..

EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments EU leaders have committed to continuing negotiations on a post-Brexit dealwith the UK despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling a halt to talks withBrussels on a free trade agreement.

Brexit Countdown: 75 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like? Boris Johnson has told the country it is time to “get ready” for an “Australiasolution” to the post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. But whatdoes the Prime Minister mean by an ‘Australia solution’?

Boris Johnson will decide whether to walk away or continue with Brexit negotiations after this...