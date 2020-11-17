Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dolly Parton Donated to Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Dolly Parton Donated to Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research

Dolly Parton Donated to Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research

Dolly Parton Donated to Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research.

On Monday, it was revealed that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be almost 95% effective.

74-year-old country music icon Dolly Parton had a hand in furthering the company's progress with a $1 million donation.

According to 'The Guardian,' Parton donated the money in April after her friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, .

Told her they were making "some exciting advancements" toward a cure at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

Upon hearing the news about the success rate of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Parton fans took to social media to praise the singer.

I want everyone to know that Dolly Parton gave us Buffy the tv series, the song 9 to 5, Dollywood, and of course the Covid vaccine, @Kevidently/Twitter.

Dolly Parton just casually saving the world from covid by funding the new vaccine with 95% success rate, @benljwilson1996/Twitter.

Moderna is applying for Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Once the company receives approval, it hopes to produce 1 billion doses of the vaccine by the end of 2021


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million for Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research

The New England Journal of Medicine has confirmed that Dolly Parton partly funded the research for...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •MediaiteClashUpworthyCBS News


Dolly Parton fans jokingly thank her for curing the coronavirus after her donation led to Moderna’s vaccine

Dolly Parton fans are jokingly crediting her with curing the coronavirus after she donated $1 million...
FOXNews.com - Published

REPORT: Dolly Parton Helped Fund Research Behind Moderna’s New Coronavirus Vaccine

Parton donated $1 million to COVID-19 research at Vanderbilt University
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •UpworthyCBS News