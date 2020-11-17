Dolly Parton Donated to Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research

Dolly Parton Donated to Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research.

On Monday, it was revealed that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be almost 95% effective.

74-year-old country music icon Dolly Parton had a hand in furthering the company's progress with a $1 million donation.

According to 'The Guardian,' Parton donated the money in April after her friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, .

Told her they were making "some exciting advancements" toward a cure at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

Upon hearing the news about the success rate of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Parton fans took to social media to praise the singer.

I want everyone to know that Dolly Parton gave us Buffy the tv series, the song 9 to 5, Dollywood, and of course the Covid vaccine, @Kevidently/Twitter.

Dolly Parton just casually saving the world from covid by funding the new vaccine with 95% success rate, @benljwilson1996/Twitter.

Moderna is applying for Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Once the company receives approval, it hopes to produce 1 billion doses of the vaccine by the end of 2021