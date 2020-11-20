Priti Patel leaves Home Office

Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves her central London office, following theresignation of Sir Alex Allan, the Government’s adviser on ministerialstandards, after the Prime Minister judged that she did not breach the rulesdespite being found to have bullied staff.

London: A top cabinet ally of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in charge of executing major planks of his post-Brexit agenda, apologised on Friday after an..

The OneWeb satellite operator has formally emerged from bankruptcy. Ownership has transferred to a new company with its principal shareholders now being the UK..

Novak Djokovic defeats Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the last four of the ATP Finals in London.

London: Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals at the ATP Finals and eliminated Alexander Zverev on Friday by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 in an empty O2..

Clarke: Patel 'unintentionally' broke the code Local government minister, Simon Clarke, has defended Priti Patel saying she's "forceful, driven and determined" however she is not a "bully". The MP pointed out that the report states the Home Secretary "unintentionally" broke the ministerial code.

Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people" A report said Home Secretary Priti Patel had not met the standards required ofa government minister, and concluded her behaviour fitted the definition ofbullying. Patel said she was "sorry that my behavior has upset people," thoughshe stopped just short of apologising for the behavior itself.

Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterates Prime Minister's support for HomeSecretary Priti Patel, suggesting that he does not think she broke theministerial code.

Patel: We're working to change the culture Home Secretary Priti Patel has apologised following an investigation which highlighted claims of bullying. During her apology Ms Patel said her team are "working to change the culture" of the organisation adding that it's a challenging environment where they make "life and death decisions every day".