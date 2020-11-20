Global  
 

Priti Patel leaves Home Office

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves her central London office, following theresignation of Sir Alex Allan, the Government’s adviser on ministerialstandards, after the Prime Minister judged that she did not breach the rulesdespite being found to have bullied staff.


Patel: We’re working to change the culture [Video]

Patel: We’re working to change the culture

Home Secretary Priti Patel has apologised following an investigation which highlighted claims of bullying. During her apology Ms Patel said her team are “working to change the culture” of the organisation adding that it’s a challenging environment where they make “life and death decisions every day”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code [Video]

Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterates Prime Minister's support for HomeSecretary Priti Patel, suggesting that he does not think she broke theministerial code.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published
Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people" [Video]

Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people"

A report said Home Secretary Priti Patel had not met the standards required ofa government minister, and concluded her behaviour fitted the definition ofbullying. Patel said she was "sorry that my behavior has upset people," thoughshe stopped just short of apologising for the behavior itself.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:21Published
Clarke: Patel 'unintentionally' broke the code [Video]

Clarke: Patel 'unintentionally' broke the code

Local government minister, Simon Clarke, has defended Priti Patel saying she's "forceful, driven and determined" however she is not a "bully". The MP pointed out that the report states the Home Secretary "unintentionally" broke the ministerial code. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published

Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev, advances to semi-finals at ATP Finals

 London: Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals at the ATP Finals and eliminated Alexander Zverev on Friday by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 in an empty O2..
WorldNews

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to make semi-finals

 Novak Djokovic defeats Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the last four of the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News

OneWeb satellite internet company is officially reborn

 The OneWeb satellite operator has formally emerged from bankruptcy. Ownership has transferred to a new company with its principal shareholders now being the UK..
WorldNews

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel apologises over bullying revelations

 London: A top cabinet ally of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in charge of executing major planks of his post-Brexit agenda, apologised on Friday after an..
WorldNews

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel apologises over bullying revelations

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel apologises over bullying revelations London: A top cabinet ally of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in charge of executing major...
WorldNews - Published


Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report [Video]

Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report

Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had "not consistently met the high standards..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:25Published
PM has 'seriously failed' over bullying investigation [Video]

PM has 'seriously failed' over bullying investigation

Shadow Home Secretary, Nick Thomas Symonds, has said the Prime Minister has "seriously failed" over the investigation into Home Secretary, Priti Patel. The claims against Ms Patel come during..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published
Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice [Video]

Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice

Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published