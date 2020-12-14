Matt Hancock announces areas entering Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned he does not rule out taking “further action” after moving London and parts of south east England into Tier 3 following an “exponential” rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms over 1,000 cases of new mutation has caused 'faster spread' of coronavirus in southeast England. London pubs and restaurants shut from Wednesday as city moves into Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions
All the key points from Matt Hancock's coronavirus press briefing from DowningStreet, including plans for an expansion of the vaccination programme rolloutand concerns over rising Covid-19 infections..
