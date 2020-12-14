Matt Hancock announces areas entering Tier 3

Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned he does not rule out taking “further action” after moving London and parts of south east England into Tier 3 following an “exponential” rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:32