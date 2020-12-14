Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matt Hancock announces areas entering Tier 3

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Matt Hancock announces areas entering Tier 3

Matt Hancock announces areas entering Tier 3

Health secretary Matt Hancock holds a coronavirus press conference followingthe announcement of a new strain of the coronavirus and the implementation oftier 3 restrictions in London.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise [Video]

Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned he does not rule out taking “further action” after moving London and parts of south east England into Tier 3 following an “exponential” rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: New strain emerges in UK as cases soar

 A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in England and is spreading rapidly. Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary, told British MPs: "Over the last few..
New Zealand Herald
'New variant' of COVID-19 spreading in southeast England as London moves to Tier 3 [Video]

'New variant' of COVID-19 spreading in southeast England as London moves to Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms over 1,000 cases of new mutation has caused 'faster spread' of coronavirus in southeast England. London pubs and restaurants shut from Wednesday as city moves into Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:23Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Covid-19 tiers map: London moved to toughest restrictions [Video]

Covid-19 tiers map: London moved to toughest restrictions

A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as London moves to the toplevel of restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Everything Matt Hancock said as he plunged most of Essex into Tier 3

Everything Matt Hancock said as he plunged most of Essex into Tier 3 The Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock made the announcement earlier this afternoon
Essex Chronicle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

All you need to know from the Government's Covid-19 briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's Covid-19 briefing

All the key points from Matt Hancock's coronavirus press briefing from DowningStreet, including plans for an expansion of the vaccination programme rolloutand concerns over rising Covid-19 infections..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published
Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East [Video]

Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, England's chief medical officer Chris Whittydiscuss the rise in coronavirus cases in London and areas of Essex and Kent.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
Matt Hancock outlines Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan [Video]

Matt Hancock outlines Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlines the procedure for vaccinations in thecountry with vaccinations to begin in care homes and GP-led surgeries byChristmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published